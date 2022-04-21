Recognize these faces? They’ll be taking over the dance floor at 2022 Dancing for a Cause

Jointly hosted by nonprofits Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response Inc., Dancing for a Cause has been an annual tradition since 2014, with the exception of a two-year sabbatical owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Mangalat on the dance floor are Katie Allen, Callie Hughs, Jason Dunckel, Robert Jones, Jamey Prickett, Wendy Fountain, Mark Linkesh, David Smith and Tracy Troutman.

The event is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.

Leading up to the night they strut their stuff on the dance floor, the contestants will do their part to raise money via raffles and fundraising events. All of the funds will go to support Center Point, Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy and Rape Response Inc.

Their fundraising efforts, paired with the judges’ scores of their performances, will determine the contestants’ shot at winning this year’s competition and the Mirror Ball trophy.

“The three charities that we’re raising money for, I just love that they all use education as a platform for advocacy — that’s really important to me,” Mangalat said. “I’m glad to be doing something fun that can benefit so many lives."

In 2019, the event raised upward of $300,000 — the highest amount in Dancing for a Cause history, though Rape Response Executive Director Jeanne Buffington said it came as no surprise.

“Each year, the record has been broken,” she said. “We live in the most philanthropic community — so supportive of many nonprofits, they’re just the most generous, caring group.”