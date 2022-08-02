NGMC Gainesville’s first set of quadruplets is headed to kindergarten

Bound for Banks County Primary School toting backpacks and lunch boxes adorned with Disney princesses, cheetahs, flowers and Spider Man, the Davidson Quads, as they’re known on Facebook, won’t be in the same class — another first for them — but they said they aren’t sweating it because their classrooms are in the same corner of the school.

As for their parents, Justin and Julie, the excitement is coupled with a tinge of nervousness. Being on an all-day schedule as opposed to the partial days they attended as preschoolers, the girls’ absence during the day will take some getting used to, according to Julie.

“I’m sure there will be tears Wednesday morning,” Julie said. “Tears from me — they’ll be fine. It’s bittersweet. It’s weird; it’s real school now. I don’t even know what to do with myself. It’s going to be so different. It’s going to be a lot to keep up with, I think.”

More than anything, the foursome said they’re excited to learn how to read and write letters and numbers, although Teagan’s already gotten a bit of a head start.

“She’s caught us spelling things to each other a couple times,” Justin said.

The sisters will be packing their lunches, according to McKenna, who has a penchant for peanut butter and jelly, while Teagan favors a mayonnaise sandwich with chips on the side.

“They’re very excited,” Justin said. “They do really good in school and they’re excited for it.”