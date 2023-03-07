This new networking group is helping Gainesville/Hall County women build business connections, friendships

The modern-day landscape for women in business is as diverse as it is plentiful, according to Gemmell, who’s found, at least locally, that there are two primary groups: longtime residents, perhaps born and raised in Gainesville/Hall County, who run traditional businesses; and a younger generation, largely newcomers, whose businesses are less traditional and, in some cases, capture a more digital audience.



Rather than targeting one group versus the other, Gemmell had a more collaborative idea in mind.

“If you have an online, non-traditional business, it’s kind of intimidating to go to these people who have owned boutiques for 20 years or are in insurance and real estate. My goal is to bridge the two,” she said. “Even if you’ve lived in town for 30 years, you’re in your 50s and own a brick-and-mortar store, there’s still a lot of opportunity for that collaboration with these new businesses, the online boutiques or the network marketer and the person who works at the bank.”

Set during the lunch hour one Thursday each month at various locations in Gainesville, the meet-ups include lunch, networking and workshops covering various business-centric topics like how to make a good introduction, goal setting, social media growth, leadership and how to build a networking strategy beyond social media.

Gemmell also brings in a different nonprofit each month, giving them the floor for a minute or two to introduce themselves and their organization to build their brand awareness. From there, the meet-up participants may seek them out for volunteer opportunities, or call upon them to be vendors or sponsors for future events or projects.

The meet-ups are ticketed at $39 and include lunch, a non-alcoholic beverage, structured networking and the workshop. Tickets can be purchased online at sarahjeanco.com/monthly-meetup.