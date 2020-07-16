Moonshine, horse-drawn buggies and salting hogs: Lucille Woods, 99, recalls life in rural Georgia

Woods said she was too young at the time to notice the effects of World War II, and her family didn’t experience the hardships most people suffered during the Great Depression. Her family depended on their land, which was plentiful with food and other resources.

Woods said they never owned a refrigerator on the farm, and instead preserved meat with salt. She remembers placing the pork and beef in chests and covering the carcasses with pounds of salt to keep them fresh.

“There was no such thing as blocks of ice or things like that,” she said. “That’s the way we kept our food.”

To make ends meet, Woods said she helped her dad make moonshine during the Prohibition era and would sell it to anyone who wanted it. Despite the ban of alcohol sales in the country, she said her town didn’t frown upon moonshiners.

“Times got hard back then,” Woods said. “We weren’t the only ones who made it. A lot of people made it.”

As a girl, Woods said she would walk 10 miles each day to school. If the weather proved poor, her father would take her in a horse-drawn buggy.

She didn’t see her first car until around the early ‘30s when the A-Model Ford was released on the market. Back then she said the vehicle cost $100.

Woods married her husband Doc, who worked as a house painter, at 18 and lived with him for most of her life in Rome. They had five boys and one girl.

Woods said she’ll never forget her husband’s charisma, especially when he played the guitar at church.