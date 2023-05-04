Meet Wes Price, a Gainesville woodworker helping craft his customers’ imaginations

Price rebuilt that machine and the others in the shop that manager Kevin Cattaneo and craftsman Dillon Seeley use to create everything from cutting boards and chess boards to massive tables, desks and signage. The shop is a long way from where Price started working on much smaller pieces for family and friends in 2015.

What began as a way to craft Christmas and birthday gifts for loved ones from the carport of his home quickly turned into a “side hustle” and is now a thriving business, according to Price, who says the company has created wooden works of art for large companies like the Atlanta Braves and, recently, a display case for the original for the 1996 Summer Olympics torch.

“I love the idea of making different things,” Price, 31, said.

Sitting at an oak table inside the Brother Jack Woodworking showroom, Price added, “The things that we are making here play a small part in people’s stories.”

Price’s story began in Cherokee County, where he grew a passion for adventure and for people. The Etowah High School graduate and self-proclaimed “people person” believes the best part of owning Brother Jack Woodworking is customers coming in with ideas and Price and his staff helping make them a reality.

“Community is a large part of what we do here,” Price said. “It’s my favorite when people come in here with a piece of wood or an idea and give us full reign over the project.”