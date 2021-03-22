Meet Mitch Beccue, Lanier Tech’s GOAL winner and a Carroll Daniel apprentice

As all his Gainesville High School friends moved on to four-year institutions, Mitch Beccue said the traditional route wasn’t appealing to him. Beccue wanted a career where he could use his hands to “create something out of nothing.”



He chose to pursue a degree in construction management and landed an apprenticeship with the Gainesville-based construction company Carroll Daniel. The apprenticeship offers him employment and paid tuition at Lanier Technical College.

“It’s a dream opportunity. I was able to land a great job with a great company who’s willing to invest in my education,” Beccue said. “Studying at Lanier has given me even more knowledge in my field.”