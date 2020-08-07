Meet Matthew Crumpton, a man who helps save lives and has run every day for 10 years

Running every single day for the past 10 years was never something he planned. The launching point began when he exercised with his then-seventh-grade-son, who he later found out was preparing for joining a cross-country team.



They ran three miles, and since then, Crumpton hasn't stopped.

Crumpton is no stranger to physical activity. His sports roots date back to grade school, and he also served in the military as an Army Ranger in the 75th Ranger regiment.

"We ran all the time,” he said. “We do physical training an hour before the regular Army does training. The whole motto of the Rangers is, ‘Exceed in everything.’”

Soon after committing to his daily running endeavor, Crumpton began signing up for races. He started with a half-marathon, which progressed to a marathon, which eventually climbed to setting the bucket-list-goal of running for 100 miles straight in 2018.

Crumpton, with 50 others runners, began the Pistol Ultra Run in Tennessee on March 17. He said he was confident until he hit mile 76 at around 2:30 a.m.

“I remember feeling pain in my legs,” he said. “It was harder than being in the military or Rangers.”

As he struggled to continue, he received a call from Cathy Sanford, who was the chief operating officer at Chestatee Regional Hospital. She told Crumpton that a tanker truck carrying liquid oxygen had overturned near the hospital and all patients needed to be evacuated.

From mile 76 to 86 of the race, held on a paved greenway trail in Alcoa, Tennessee, Crumpton successfully coordinated the safety operation over the phone, walking during calls and running in between.

Crumpton completed the run in 28 hours and 32 minutes and received a belt buckle embellished with a pistol. He was the 36th to finish, according to the Pistol Ultra Run results.