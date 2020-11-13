Meet Maggie Shay: First-time bodybuilder shares her journey to the stage

In August 2019, Maggie Shay of Flowery Branch said she realized she didn’t just want to just lose weight, she wanted to compete as a bodybuilder.

“I made a leap of faith,” she said. “This gave me a hard-set goal that I couldn’t fall away from.”

Around 83 pounds lighter and over a year later, she took the stage on Oct. 17, at the National Physique Committee Upstate Classic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“It was probably the best day of my life,” she said. “It was so neat and surreal.”

Going up against 40 other women in front of a panel of judges, Shay took home the prize of overall best posing and overall women’s physique.

“You’re presenting yourself and showing off what you’ve been working on for years,” she said. “The posing is what took me by surprise. I had no idea I was going to be receiving it. That especially made my whole weekend.”