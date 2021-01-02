Meet Jaxon Paul Green, Hall County’s first baby of 2021, born at 24 weeks

Jessica Green said she knew her baby would make his entrance into the world early, she just didn’t know when.



At 12:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Jaxon Paul Green was born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, becoming Hall County’s first baby of 2021. Green said she was 24 weeks and six days along in her pregnancy when she delivered her son. He weighed in at 1 pound and 12 ounces and measured 13.5 inches long.

Green said Jaxon is stable and breathing on his own.

“It’s crazy and exciting,” Green said. “It all happened so fast.”

Jaxon is in the neonatal intensive care unit. His original due date was April 17.