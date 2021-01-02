Meet Jaxon Paul Green, Hall County’s first baby of 2021, born at 24 weeks

Jessica Green said she knew her baby would make his entrance into the world early, she just didn’t know when.
At 12:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Jaxon Paul Green was born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, becoming Hall County’s first baby of 2021. Green said she was 24 weeks and six days along in her pregnancy when she delivered her son. He weighed in at 1 pound and 12 ounces and measured 13.5 inches long.
Green said Jaxon is stable and breathing on his own.
“It’s crazy and exciting,” Green said. “It all happened so fast.”
Jaxon is in the neonatal intensive care unit. His original due date was April 17.
“I had a subchorionic hemorrhage clot, so they knew I was going to be pre-term,” Green said.
While pregnant with her son, Green said she feared losing him because the pregnancy reminded her of her other son, who died five years ago.
“We lost him at 23 weeks and four days to a placenta abruption,” she said.
Green, who lives in Commerce, said as soon as she delivered Jaxon, she noticed doctors and nurses flooding into the room. While they checked on his health, the mother said she locked her gaze on her son’s hand — the only part she could see of him.
She noted that the happiest moment of the day was “finally being able to see his face.”
“Just seeing his face, his long legs and watching him move around and respond to me,” Green added. “He knows my voice.”
Because of the pandemic, Green said the delivery experience proved different compared to her three daughters. Instead of being surrounded by family and friends, she only had her husband, Tyler, to provide support.
“I did 10 years in the Army, and she’s still tougher than me,” Green’s husband said.
Although the couple can visit their baby in the NICU, they cannot touch Jaxon for two weeks. Green said her baby most likely won’t leave the hospital until April, his original due date.
“Right now I’m looking forward to him growing and getting better, and taking him home as soon as we can,” Green said.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton’s first baby of the year was Koltyn Lee Roberts, coming in at 2:54 a.m. Friday. He was 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 21.26 inches long. His parents are Alyssa Selkirk and Trent Roberts.