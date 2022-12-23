Meet Deanie, a lifesaving dog with 80,000 golf balls

After realizing that her new owner was more a golfer than a hunter, she tuned her instincts accordingly.

“And 15 years later,” Booth said, “I have over 80,000 golf balls in my garage.”

Booth is an average golfer by his own account. He lives on a golf course, but he had never had a particular fascination with any of the sport’s instruments. A person who collects coins might start collecting as a kid. Booth started collecting golf balls in retirement.

He retired as a dean at Brenau University, and that job title is partly where Deanie gets her name. Deanie is also the name of a character played by Natalie Wood in the movie, “Splendor in the Grass.”

Booth is now 78 years old, and Deanie is about the same age in dog years.

“So we're calling it quits,” he said. “I'm at the point now where I'm older and she's older and they’ve redone the golf course so there aren't as many opportunities to find balls up there.”

Booth will sell his golf balls, about two-thirds in pristine condition, to refurbishing companies. He expects to fetch 2-22 cents per ball, which would net him between $1,600 and $17,600.

He wishes he didn’t have to sell the balls — “they’re like my children,” he said — but that might have to do less with the golf balls themselves and more to do with what they represent.

Booth said he wouldn’t be alive today if not for his golf ball-hunting dog Deanie.

A few years ago on an overcast day in January, after many days of rain, Booth and Deanie were going for their usual afternoon walk. Booth stepped onto a waterlogged patch of grass, slipped and broke his hip.