Late ‘Big Jim’ Walters may have this intersection named after him

Ga. 365 at Lanier Tech Drive in northeast Hall could be named J.A. “Big Jim" Walters Intersection in honor of the late Gainesville businessman and philanthropist.

A resolution sponsored by state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, calls for the intersection dedication “in honor of his achievements, accomplishments, and contributions to the State of Georgia,” according to a legal ad.

The resolution will be introduced in the General Assembly. Further details weren’t immediately available and Miller couldn’t be reached for comment.

Walters died at home on Monday, Feb. 22. He was 83.

He made significant community contributions, including to a building that bears his name, J.A. Walters YMCA, but also to Lanier Technical College, Lakeview Academy, the Northeast Georgia Health System, Brenau University and “so many more we don’t know about,” Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said shortly after his death.

The YMCA is at 2455 YMCA Drive, which is part of the Ga. 365 intersection. YMCA Drive is one side of Ga. 365 and Lanier Tech Drive, which leads to Lanier Technical College, is on the other.

The intersection also could be part of a $14 million makeover by the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT is planning to turn the intersection into an interchange, removing the traffic signal and left-turn lanes there now and building a connector bridge that will span Ga. 365.