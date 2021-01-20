Jack Frost, Memorial Park Funeral Home owner, dies at 89

Jack Frost, owner-operator of Memorial Park funeral homes and cemeteries in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Braselton, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, following a sudden illness, according to a Memorial Park obituary.
He was 89.
The businessman and benefactor has been honored through the years for his community contributions, including being named Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame laureate, named a Master of Innovation by Brenau University and honored as a “local legacy” by the Northeast Georgia History Center.
Celebration of life services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial in The Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery.