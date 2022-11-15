‘It’s a gold mine.’ This Murrayville thrifter turns discarded items into handpicked gems

Cosgrove is a veteran thrifter, crediting her mother’s frugality as a pastor’s wife with sparking a hobby that’s evolved into a passion and creative outlet as Cosgrove herself has become a wife and stay-at-home mom to two daughters, Sybil, 4, and Evelyn, 1.



“I’ve always lived on a budget and try to buy secondhand whenever I can,” Cosgrove said. “Growing up, we would always go to garage sales. My mom was always at thrift stores or, if she saw a bargain and had a coupon, she would jump on that item.”

For Cosgrove, the itch to thrift grew when she married her husband, Jay, nine years ago and had her own space to furnish and decorate.

“We were on a very tight budget, so I had to be super creative with how I would decorate,” she said. “Thrift stores were just a godsend for me, because I could find nice things and I wasn’t paying an arm and a leg for them.”

The Lowly Thrift took its first steps via Instagram about eight years ago, strictly as a way for Cosgrove to sell items from her own closet.

“I was in no way trying to make a significant amount of income off of it,” she said.

Collecting dust for a stint as the couple moved from Austin, Texas, to North Georgia, started a family and settled into their A-frame — which is largely furnished with thrifted finds — the concept regained its footing earlier this year with a nudge from her friends.

“My friends would come over to my house and say, ‘Where did you get that armchair? Where do you shop for clothes?’ And my answer is always, ‘Thrifted! Thrifted!’” Cosgrove said. “I’ve helped several of my friends in furnishing their homes or their businesses … and they have just affirmed me time and time again that this is something that I’m gifted in. When people are affirming you constantly, ‘You are good at this, you can do this,’ it really just builds that confidence that you can do more with it than you even dreamed.”

The pop-up events, Cosgrove said, are slow, small steps toward her ultimate dream of someday owning a brick-and-mortar storefront.