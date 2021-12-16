Gillsville couple clings to meaning of Christmas in uncertain times

Flanked by reindeer and gingerbread men, snowflakes and, at dusk, twinkling lights, Santa’s Bed and Breakfast Inn sits off Holly Springs Road in Gillsville.

In the off-season, the two-story abode is simply the home of Denver and Sharon Tritt; but come October, every nook and cranny enters its own holiday dimension, boasting ornamented trees, Christmas village scenes and other decorations that, were the home actually open to overnight guests, would be fit for one particularly jovial caller to hang his coat.