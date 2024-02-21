Gainesville student wins $5k scholarship, named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier L-R: Derrick Caldwell, KMarius Sims, Jaemy Quito Cruz, Adilene Moctezuma, Aaliyah Stringer, Duane Hinshaw and Mary Hinshaw at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier Youth of the Year Luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at the Fair Street Neighborhood Center. Photo by Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. A Gainesville high-school student who loves math and problem solving has been named 2024 Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier.