Gainesville is playing for a state football title for the first since 2012. Here's what some fans are saying

Gainesville High School’s football team will play for a state championship Friday for the first time in 10 years, and everybody in the community seems to be fired up.

Gainesville High has played for a state championship nine times since 1948, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the team finally won. On Friday, they’ll look to repeat that success and bring home a second state title.

Gainesville is ranked No. 4 in the state and faces off against the top-ranked team in Hughes High School. The Red Elephants are certainly an underdog against the Panthers, but with first-year Coach Josh Niblett at the helm, many in the community are predicting a victory for Gainesville.

Niblett is widely credited with revitalizing the team and transforming the program. Before coming to Gainesville last December, he coached in Alabama and won six state championships there. Gainesville will walk onto the field Friday night with a perfect 14-0 record for the season, as will the opposing team.

The game is at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It starts at 7 p.m. and will air live on GPB TV. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co, and all parking is $25 through Ticketmaster.

