Gainesville native and former CDC scientist who fought COVID-19 has died at 69

A Gainesville native who would become a key fighter in the battle against COVID-19 died July 31 at St. Simons Island..



Dr. Thomas Weston Hodge III, an immunologist and virologist who once served as director of immunogenetics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was 69.

“He was tirelessly devoted to helping people, curing disease and creating new approaches to medicine,” according to his obituary on legacy.com. “Right before his death, he was an integral part of a team bringing new medical technology to South Georgia that saved hundreds of COVID patients' lives.”

“You always knew he was smarter than you,” said longtime Gainesville friend Larry Fuller. “The term I would use is ‘casually brilliant.’ He could explain how the human body works in simple terms … and you’re nodding your head going, ‘I get it now.’”