Flowery Branch’s 'The Voice' veteran Andrew Jannakos signs record deal with Sony Music Nashville

Flowery Branch native Andrew Jannakos has signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville.
After being voted off NBC’s “The Voice” in April 2019, Katie Jannakos, his wife, said he made the decision of pursuing his music career fulltime. Katie Jannakos said she never expected him to achieve his dream nearly a year-and-a-half later.
“We always knew Andrew had the talent to do it,” she said. “We knew probably one day this would happen, but we didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it did. It was a chance that we took, and it paid off.”
Andrew Jannakos told The Times on Tuesday that he’s “counting his blessings” and waiting for the work to start.
“I knew I had what it took to do this, it just took the right people in my life (my wife) and the right team to make it all come together,” he said.
When the pandemic hit earlier this year, Katie Jannakos said her husband was “thrown for a loop” and had to cancel around 25 shows. While searching for more ways to build his following, she came across TikTok, a video-sharing platform.
Katie Jannakos said she made an account for her husband and began posting videos of him performing. One clip of him singing a teaser of his single “Gone Too Soon,” went viral in July.
"He was cooking dinner for us one night, and I picked up my phone and started recording him,” Katie Jannakos said. “And, for whatever reason, I said, ‘I’m posting this on TikTok.’ He said, ‘No, you’re not, that’s stupid. Nobody is going to like it.’”
She posted it anyway.
When they woke up the next day, Katie Jannakos said her husband’s account jumped from 25,000 followers to 150,000 followers. Since then, it has continued to climb.
Cathy Page, Andrew Jannakos’ mother-in-law, said the TikTok clip caught the attention of record labels, and the official release of the song “Gone Too Soon” on Sep. 15 held their attention.
“It caught the eye of just about every label in Nashville,” Page said. “He had multiple offers. Within 24 hours of when the song was released, it went No. 1 on iTunes.”
Andrew Jannakos then debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart.
Around two weeks ago, he signed a record contract with Sony Music Nashville.
"It feels great to finally be able to tell everyone about the news,” Andrew Jannakos said. “It's definitely the most exciting thing that has ever happened in my life. The support I've gotten from all around is amazing, and I wouldn't be in this position without my followers and my family. So, I'm just ready to get to work and keep making great music."