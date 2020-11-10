Flowery Branch’s 'The Voice' veteran Andrew Jannakos signs record deal with Sony Music Nashville

Flowery Branch native Andrew Jannakos has signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville.



After being voted off NBC’s “The Voice” in April 2019, Katie Jannakos, his wife, said he made the decision of pursuing his music career fulltime. Katie Jannakos said she never expected him to achieve his dream nearly a year-and-a-half later.

“We always knew Andrew had the talent to do it,” she said. “We knew probably one day this would happen, but we didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it did. It was a chance that we took, and it paid off.”

Andrew Jannakos told The Times on Tuesday that he’s “counting his blessings” and waiting for the work to start.

“I knew I had what it took to do this, it just took the right people in my life (my wife) and the right team to make it all come together,” he said.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, Katie Jannakos said her husband was “thrown for a loop” and had to cancel around 25 shows. While searching for more ways to build his following, she came across TikTok, a video-sharing platform.