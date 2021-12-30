Flowery Branch resident’s 'ancient hobby' pays homage to city’s historic charm

According to Kirkley, who also specializes in wooden ships and remote-controlled boat models, the Flowery Branch theme emerged more or less on its own.

“While I was setting up the train part of it, I started to notice there were buildings available that looked very similar to the buildings that we have in Flowery Branch, so I thought it would be a nice touch to actually model Flowery Branch,” he said. “That’s kind of where the inspiration came from. We love Flowery Branch. We came up here in a kind of escape-from-Gwinnett situation. I’ve just always thought Flowery Branch is nice and quaint and we’ve enjoyed living up here and watching it grow.”

With growth has come distinct changes, Kirkley noted, as some of the buildings adorning his replica — such as the old police station with its large round light fixtures flanking either side of the front door — are no longer present in Flowery Branch, having been torn down and replaced.

These lengths to preserve the town’s history were lauded by members of the Flowery Branch Community group on Facebook, where Kirkley’s wife posted about the train set, garnering more than 400 reactions and 118 comments.

Beyond the buildings, Kirkley’s track can accommodate a total of five trains, with two running in tandem. Much of his rail gear, he said, is at least 40 years old, acquired by way of Facebook Marketplace, Ebay, Trainmaster Model Trains formerly located in Buford and his wife’s grandfather.

“A lot of this is from the ‘70s and probably some from the ‘60s, and they all run — they don’t run without a lot of work, but they do run,” Kirkley said. “There’s a lot of tweaking and pushing things in the right direction to keep these things running.”