This Flowery Branch man will soon embark on a 3,000-mile cross-country unicycle trip

In July 2019, Mueller, who runs a handyman business, set off on a cross-country trip from Seattle to the Florida Keys. He said the inspiration for the adventure came to him at church.



“I had an epiphany, and I felt like this was something I needed to do,” Mueller said.

Seven weeks and 1,000 miles later, Mueller decided to call off the excursion in San Francisco and postpone it for another time. For most of the journey, he wore a 60-plus-pound backpack, and spent his nights couch surfing, camping or staying in cheap motels.

Mueller said carrying the large load slowed down his trip, and the effort took a financial toll on him as well.

Now, nearly two years later, Mueller is hopping back on the wheel. He shared that the recent death of his significant other, Elizabeth Love, empowered him to face the challenge again. Love was a nurse practitioner with the Northeast Georgia Medical Center who kept up her full-time job while undergoing chemotherapy.