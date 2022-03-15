Faith, family and philanthropy guide Rep. Matt Dubnik, Gainesville’s Young Man of the Year

Matt Dubnik’s commitment to his community was instilled in him by his grandfather-in-law, James Mathis Sr., a longtime Gainesville banker and philanthropist.

“(Mathis Sr.) believed that you have to pay a little rent to your community,” Dubnik said. “And from the time I met him till the day he died, that was a statement that he said over and over. That changed the direction of my life.”

Dubnik was honored March 10 as the Gainesville Jaycees’ Young Man of the Year, 64 years after Mathis received the same award given to those 40 and younger for philanthropic efforts in their own community. Dubnik shared the spotlight with Joy Griffin, the organization’s Young Woman of the Year for 2021.