Dedication of Thompson family cemetery is solemn occasion

One by one, Thompson family descendants gave their name, with some sharing more about their ties to one of Hall County’s founding families.

It was a solemn roll call of what is believed to be a fraction of descendants taking part in a dedication of the 19th century family cemetery Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Alta Vista Cemetery off Jesse Jewell Parkway. The family plot is off 9th Street at the rear of Alta Vista.

Helen Martin of Gainesville said she was a descendant of several area families, including the Thompsons, “and they all intermarried,” drawing laughter from the crowd of about 50 gathered for the ceremony.

“It’s quite a gratifying feeling to see that, due to the efforts of a lot of people, this historical monument and sacred place will be preserved,” said Julius Hulsey, a Gainesville lawyer who helped lead efforts to secure a final resting place for the cemetery.