Conversations: 'What we’re trying to share is that all lives can’t matter until black lives matter'

Jevanta Reid, 25, who was born and raised in Gainesville, said he knows from personal experience what it is like to be harassed by the police for being black.

Not too long ago when he was riding in the passenger side of a vehicle with one of his white female friends and her sister, he said a police officer pulled them over for a defective tail light.

As soon as the officer noticed Reid, he said the conversation took a turn.

“They were like, ‘How do you know him? How do you know these two people?,’” Reid recounted.

Reid said he makes a point to treat everyone, no matter their background, with respect. The recent incident is only one of many where people have judged him by the color of his skin before getting to know him, he said.