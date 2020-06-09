Conversations: 'I just felt like enough was enough, and I needed to stand up'

La’nesha Mize, 26, of Gainesville had never protested until Saturday, May 30.

When she heard of Floyd’s death, she said emotions of helplessness and emptiness swept over her.

“I just felt like enough was enough, and I needed to stand up,” Mize said. “I wanted to come out and show people we (African Americans) are human too.”

By protesting in Gainesville, Mize said she wants to share the message that if people join together and stand with African Americans, then they can ultimately beat racism.

As a young black woman, Mize said she often faces racism when she least expects it.