‘A heart for people’: Gainesville High student named two-time Youth of the Year

For the second time in as many years, Jaiyah Stringer has been lauded for excellence in leadership, character and service to her community.

One of three candidates in line for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier Youth of the Year, Stringer was awarded Monday, Feb. 13, with a $2,500 scholarship from the Duane Hinshaw Scholarship Fund. She will go on to contend for the state title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.