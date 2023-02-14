‘A heart for people’: Gainesville High student named two-time Youth of the Year

For the second time in as many years, Jaiyah Stringer has been lauded for excellence in leadership, character and service to her community.
One of three candidates in line for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier Youth of the Year, Stringer was awarded Monday, Feb. 13, with a $2,500 scholarship from the Duane Hinshaw Scholarship Fund. She will go on to contend for the state title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The highest honor available to a Boys & Girls Club member, the Youth of the Year title is worn by the program’s “most awe-inspiring people on their path to great futures” in recognition of their leadership, civic service, academic excellence and dedication to a healthy lifestyle, BGCL said in a news release.
Youth of the Year honorees “are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs,” the organization said, and Stringer fits the bill.
According to BGCL, Stringer has been a loyal club member from the time she first enrolled at 8 years old.
A senior AP and honors student at Gainesville High School, Stringer is the secretary of BGCL’s Keystone Club, a youth development profession for the club’s after-school program and frequent Meals On Wheels and women’s shelter volunteer.
Stringer “is an active participant in the community and has a heart for people,” the club said in a news release.
Stringer tentatively plans to apply her passion for mental health awareness and scholarship funds toward attending Fort Valley State University in pursuit of a social work career.
Her journey, she said, has imparted valuable lessons that spurred her growth.
“Who would've thought that from the concrete a flower would grow?” she said. “I realized that strength does not come from what you can do, (but) it comes from overcoming the things you thought you could not.”
If Stringer secures the Georgia Youth of the Year title, she will receive an additional $2,500 scholarship and advance to the pool of contenders for the regional title. In October, six finalists will advance to the final round, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year event.