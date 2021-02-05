Column: One dessert beer to rule them all

As soon as I cracked open the can, the aroma of vanilla and caramel seized my senses. I knew I was in for something scrumptious and sinful.



You guys, I’m both smitten and perplexed by this beer. Yes, it’s delicious. And yes, I’d take this over a slice of chocolate cake any day. However, its familiar flavor prompted an investigation in my household.

After passing the beer back and forth with my husband, he replied, “Rollos, it tastes like Rollos.”

But that didn’t quite hit the mark for me.

I deliberated with him for around 15 minutes and finally decided that it tasted of both frosted Cheerios and those cereal granola bars held together with this milky marshmallow substance.

Unfortunately, I was unable to speak with Ironmonger’s brewmaster in time for print, so I can’t disclose all the magic behind the beer. However, after donning my detective hat (aka looking at the can), I found that the beer was brewed with both marshmallows and toasted coconut.