Column: One dessert beer to rule them all

I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but I can get down with some dessert beer.
You know what I’m talking about, the brews that are too hefty and bold to be paired with most meals. These are your malt-forward dark beers like stouts, porters, barleywine and schwarzbier.
After scanning Downtown Drafts’ selection, I found a new champion of desserts, one that stands up to s’mores and Little Debbie cakes — Ironmonger Brewing Co.’s Toasty Marshmallow Winter Stout.
As soon as I cracked open the can, the aroma of vanilla and caramel seized my senses. I knew I was in for something scrumptious and sinful.
You guys, I’m both smitten and perplexed by this beer. Yes, it’s delicious. And yes, I’d take this over a slice of chocolate cake any day. However, its familiar flavor prompted an investigation in my household.
After passing the beer back and forth with my husband, he replied, “Rollos, it tastes like Rollos.”
But that didn’t quite hit the mark for me.
I deliberated with him for around 15 minutes and finally decided that it tasted of both frosted Cheerios and those cereal granola bars held together with this milky marshmallow substance.
Unfortunately, I was unable to speak with Ironmonger’s brewmaster in time for print, so I can’t disclose all the magic behind the beer. However, after donning my detective hat (aka looking at the can), I found that the beer was brewed with both marshmallows and toasted coconut.
Toasty Marshmallow Winter Stout
Brewery: Ironmonger Brewing Co.
Alcohol by volume: 9%
Style: Imperial milk stout
Bottom line: Suspiciously familiar dessert beer
This beer comes in at a robust 9% alcohol by volume, flaunting dark chocolate and caramel notes, and a combination of vanilla and coconut that amplify with every sip.
Although this brew is heavy and stayed in my gut, I had an easy time drinking an entire pint. Toasty Marshmallow is my type of dessert beer. You may find me placing a candle atop one of these sweet brews for my birthday this month.
If you’re in the neighborhood looking for a rich treat, pick up a pack of Ironmonger’s Toasty Marshmallow at Downtown Drafts, located at 115 Bradford Street in Gainesville.
For more information about this tasty brew, visit ironmongerbrewing.com.