Column: This local wine is a great first sip for millennial drinkers

As most of you know, I’m a bit of a beer snob. Wine isn’t exactly my territory, but I decided to change things up this week because — I reluctantly admit — I get tired of beer sometimes.



Growing up making ridiculously sweet muscadine wine with my family, I always tried to convince myself that I adored wine.

I wanted to look extra cool in not only my friends’ eyes, but my parents’.

Did I truly like my first couple of sips of wine? Absolutely not.

In time, I grew to like sugar-forward wine, and my palate shifted away from sweet styles to preferring its drier, crisp cousins like cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc.

I learned at an early age that most can’t dive into wine. You have to get your toes wet first.