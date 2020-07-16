Column: Black is Beautiful: Drink a beer that supports equality

The bitterness in Second Self Beer Co.’s Black is Beautiful imperial stout is impossible to miss.



The overload of Cascade hops welcomes a sharpness to the Atlanta brewery’s beer that could draw the attention of anyone with a decent set of taste buds.

Jason Santamaria, Second Self’s co-founder, said when people drink the bitter beer, he wants them to pause and reflect on the state of the world, specifically social injustices.

“Everything that’s going on, it hurts,” he said. “It hurts a lot of us. We made it intentionally bitter because what’s going on is a bitter pill to swallow. I want that bitterness to linger with you like it lingers with us.”