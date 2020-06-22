Column: The beer to drink after a long day of hunting dinosaur fossils

Digging for dinosaur bones isn’t glamorous.

It’s scraping away layers of dirt for hours in the dry heat.

It’s forgetting to eat lunch or drink water because you’re so focused on getting your bone out of the sandstone, but now you’ve realized that the fossil you’ve been excavating is actually a peculiar rock.

It’s carefully and painstakingly picking and brushing a dinosaur bone from its matrix, being cautious as to not tap it in the wrong way and have it shatter into tiny irreparable pieces.

It’s accidentally gluing your fingers together with a substance similar to super glue after hastily saving a broken bone.

It’s feeling the sheer adrenaline and elation of pulling out an intact fossil that was once a living and breathing giant of the Cretaceous period.

It’s having difficult conversations with the airport’s Transportation Security Administration about why you have heavy bones and teeth in your carry-on bag.

Fossil hunting for extinct mammal and sea wildlife remains has been a hobby of mine since childhood. I found my first shark tooth on a beach in Florida at 3 years old, and the hobby took off.