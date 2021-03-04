Celebrate Georgia Beer Day in Northeast Georgia on March 6, and pick up this cool glass

Nearly 50 breweries across the state are participating in Georgia Beer Day to not only celebrate scrumptious brews and the people who create them, but also benefit the Craft Brewers Guild and its members.

Breweries taking part in the day, including Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville, will offer a limited edition pint glass. In partnership with the guild’s brewery members and Boelter Glassware, $1 from each glass will be donated to the Craft Brewers Guild, which helps promote and protect its members and the Peach State’s licensed brewing industry.

Can we take a moment to admire the design? The pint’s artwork, made by Larry Choskey, embraces beloved Georgia symbols like the Cherokee rose, live oak, honey bee and my personal favorite Peach State animal — the brown thrasher. As an avid bird watcher and native of Georgia, I felt as though I had gazed upon the golden chalice from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

You can bet I plan to don my double masks and visit my local brewery as soon as it opens on Saturday to pick one up.

If you’re a Hall County resident, Left Nut is selling the pint glass filled with beer for $10. But, if you only want the glass, you can purchase it for $6. If you don’t live in the Gainesville area, check out the list of other participating breweries around Northeast Georgia.