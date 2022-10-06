Your spooktacular guide to 2022 Halloween events in Hall County

Zombie 5K

If you’re a fan of “The Walking Dead” or just zombies in general, this is the event for you. Lace up your shoes and try to outrun the zombie-infested scene of downtown Braselton at Zombie 5K, an official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying event. Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be presented to the top male and female runner and best dressed zombie.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 15

Where: Downtown Braselton, 9924 Davis St,

How much: $40

More info: runsignup.com/Race/GA/Braselton/Zombie5KRun

Adult Halloween

This “interactive haunting experience” is catered to adults and will include drinks, dance and costume contests.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Downtown Drafts, 115 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

More info: allevents.in/gainesville/adult-halloween-2022/200023258882054

19th Annual Mother Son Halloween Dance

Moms, dance the night away with your favorite guy at the Mother Son Halloween Dance. The night will include a costume contest, raffles and catered dinner.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE

How much: $50 per couple (Gainesville residents) and $17.50 per additional sibling; $60 per non-resident couple and $21 per additional sibling

More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events

Trunk or Treat Block Party

Get a head start on the season's festivities at Flowery Branch’s October block party. The event will be filled with trunk-or-treating, prizes, activities for children, live music and food trucks.

When: 3:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Flowery Branch Depot, 5302 Railroad St.

How much: Free

More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com/special-events

HallowINK

Kick off Halloween weekend at Interactive Neighborhood for Kids with a night of trick-or-treating, games and food for the family.

When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: 999 Chestnut St. SE, Gainesville

How much: Free for ages 2 and younger; $1 for non-member adults; $15 for non-member children; $5 INK member adults; $8 for INK member children

More info: inkfun.org

Trick or Treat on the Trail

Show up in your best costume, do some trick-or-treating, play some games and stop by the petting zoo at Gainesville Parks and Recreation’s Trick or Treat on the Trail.

When: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Midland Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville

More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events

Trick or Treat on the Square

On Halloween, ghouls, ghastly bats and other creatures will invade the Gainesville square. A costume contest will be held in three age groups: infant to 4-year-olds, 5- to 8-year-olds and 9- to 12-year-olds, as well as group and family costumes. And, you won’t want to forget to bring your four-legged sidekick for the dog costume contest.

When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

How much: Free

More info: gainesville.org

Trunk or Treats

First Baptist Church of Gainesville

Music, festival-style food including hot dogs, corn dogs and cotton candy, bounce houses and craft tables will be set up for kids of all ages at First Baptist Church’s trunk or treat.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 751 Green St, Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org/event/trunk-or-treat

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church’s trunk or treat will feature candy, costumes, games, a youth “Jack-o-Bowl,” dinner catered by The Varsity. Drinks and dessert provided by the church. Meal ticket purchase is required.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 422 Brenau Ave NE, Gainesville

More info: gracechurchgainesville.org/upcoming_events/trunk-or-treat

Lakewood Baptist Church

Lakewood invites the community families out to its annual Pumpkin Fest. Families can look forward to activity booths, inflatables, a petting zoo and kid's turkey shoot. Roasted corn, popcorn, cotton candy, a cupcake walk and Bruster's Ice Cream will be available.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: lakewoodlife.org/connect/events-calendar

Gainesville First United Methodist Church

Gainesville First United Methodist Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat event for the entire family to enjoy dressed in their costumes. The event will include bounce houses, hot dogs, Kona Ice and, of course, candy.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: gfumc.com/add-events/2022/trunkortreat

Chestnut Mountain Church

Join Chestnut Mountain at its Fall Fun Fest. Games, food, music, and trunk-or-treating will all be part of the evening. Prizes for best costume and best car will also be awarded.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch

More info: chestnutmountain.org/fallfunfest

Christ Place Church

Christ Place Church is bringing fall, fun and football at its Light Up the Night trunk or treat event. Inflatables, carnival games, free candy bags to fill with sweets, face painting, cotton candy and hayrides will be available for children to enjoy. The Georgia-Florida football game will also be streaming for fans.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch