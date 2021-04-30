Your guide to 2021 Hall County summer camps

You don’t need to travel far to give your kids a fun experience this summer.



Warm weather is here, and these Hall County summer camps are ready to deliver action-packed activities for children and teens.

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Gainesville Parks and Recreation offers a wide variety of summer camps for kids of all ages. Registration is now open in person at the Gainesville Civic Center or Frances Meadows Aquatic Center or online at gainesville.org/online-registration. The camps are available for children ages 6-12. Space is limited for each location, so early registration is recommended.

Day Camps:

When: 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. May 24 -August 6.

How much: $95 for city residents, $125 for non residents.

Outdoor Discovery Day Camp at Lanier Point Park offers outdoor games and trail adventures for children to explore with trips to Frances Meadows and other parks..

Play Discovery Day Camp at the Gainesville Civic Center gives children the perfect place to explore parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and ball fields.

Splash Discovery Day Camp at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center provides kids the opportunity to visit the outdoor and indoor pools, the splash zone and take trips to parks in the area.

Requirements: Daily water bottle, lunch and snack. Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes for physical activities are encouraged, and a swimsuit and towel for Splash Camp

Sports Camps

Baseball Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 6-8

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 7-11

Where: City Park

How Much: $55 for residents, $75 for non-residents

Registration: By June 4

Soccer Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 6-8

When: 10:45a.m to 12:15p.m. June 14-18

Where: City Park

How Much: $55 for residents, $75 for non-residents

Registration: By June 11

Football Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 6-8

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 21-25

Where: City Park

How Much: $55 for residents, $75 for non-residents

Registration: By June 18

Tennis Camp:

What: Instruction from U.S. Tennis Association member, Marie Bartlett, for ages 6-8

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 12-16

Where: Lakeview Academy

How Much: $55 for residents, $75 for non-residents

Registration: By July 9

Basketball Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 6-8

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 19-23

Where: Lakeview Academy

How Much: $55 for residents, $75 for non-residents

Registration: By July 16

Cheer Camp:

What: Instruction from Lakeview Academy’s Amy Park for ages 5-11

When: 9 a.m. to noon July 12-14

Where: City Park

How Much: $65 for residents, $90 for non-residents

Registration: By July 9

Extreme Sports Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 8-12

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon June 1-4

Where: Gainesville Civic Center

How Much: $125 for residents, $170 for non-residents

Registration: By May 28

Specialty Camps

Skateboard Camp:

What: Instruction from Nick Borlie for ages 6-12

When: 10 a.m. to noon June 14-18

Where: Gainesville Skatepark

How Much: $125 for residents, $170 for non-residents

Registration: By June 11

Curtain Call Camp:

What: Instruction for ages 6-12

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 21-25

Where: Fair Street Neighborhood Center and Gainesville Civic Center

How Much: $100 for residents, $135 for non-residents

Registration: By June 18

For more information, visit gainesville.org/311/Camps or call 770-531-2680.

The Humane Society’s Pet P.A.L.S. summer camp gives kids the chance to learn about animal behavior, body language, safety, pet ownership and how animal shelters work.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily in five week-long sessions divided by age

June 14-18: Ages 7-12

July 12-16: Ages 7-9

How much: $185 per week

More info: Email Outreach@HSNEGA.org.

Quinlan Arts Center

This year Quinlan’s Art Camp Rocks will be offering children the chance to explore mediums art through drawing, painting, sculpture making, printmaking, fiber arts, illustration and building. The camp will dive into the history of art’s “rockstars” and new ones emerging today.

Weekly summer sessions are available for children under 13. Eight weekly sessions will be available throughout the summer.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 7 – June 11

June 14 – June 18

June 21 – June 25

June 28 – July 2

July 5 – July 9

July 12 – July 16

July 19 – July 23

July 26 – July 30

How much:$110 for Quinlan members and $135 for non-members which includes supplies and camp T-shirt

Big Kid Camp is available for children ages 13 and older in two week-long sessions.

When: 5-7 p.m.

June 21-June 25

July 19-July 23

How much: $100 per session

J.A. Walters Family YMCA

People can register by visiting gamountainsymca.org.

Traditional Camp:

What: Camps for kids and teens

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week from May 24-July 30

How much: $110 for members, $135 for non-members

Requirements: Lunch, snack, refillable water bottle, closed toe shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, towel, swimsuit, and a change of clothes

Aquatics Camp:

What: Tubing, kayaking, exploring water parks and swimming and water safety and boat safety classes.

When: July 19-23

How Much: $250 for members, $295 for non-members

Registration: By July 14

Basketball Camp:

What: Students interested in playing basketball will learn the fundamentals of the game, techniques, dribbling, shooting form and defensive play.

When: June 28 to July 2

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By June 23

Fishing Camp:

What: Kids will learn how to properly cast a line, bait and tie a knot. They’ll also take trips to Lake Lanier to fish and swim.

When: June 21-25

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By June 6

Soccer Camp:

What: Instruction on playing soccer and practice building team skills.

When: June 1-4

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By May 26

Ultimate Sports Camp:

What: Learn and practice non-traditional sports like ultimate frisbee, flag football, dodgeball, gaga ball, bowling, corn hole, skating and more.

When: July 12-16

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By July 7

Veterinarian Camp:

What: Children will learn about the animals of North Georgia and take trips to local animals clinics and zoos.

When: June 7-11

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By June 2

Volleyball Camp:

What: The Lanier Volleyball Club will teach the fundamentals of volleyball.

When: June 14-18

How Much: $165 for members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By June 9

Traditional summer camps will be offered across the club’s four sites starting June 1 until July 16.

What: Activities like arts and crafts, sports and recreation and more for ages 6 to 18.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How Much: Free for children in Gainesville City schools, $210 for non-members

Camp Elachee 2021

Kids will be able to explore the outdoors, learn about local wildlife, make crafts and form lasting friendships at Elachee Nature Science Center’s Camp Elachee 202. The camp season runs from June 1 to July 30.

Pre-K-Kindergarten Summer Day Camps

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday with themed weeks

Forest Forensics, June 7-11

Green and Growing, June 21-25

Aquatic Adventures, July 5-9

Curious Crawlers, July 19-23

How much: $165 per child each camp week, $145 for Elachee members

K-6 Summer Day Camps

When: 8 am. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday with themed weeks

Taking Flight, June 1-4

Forest Forensics, 7-11

Going Galactic, June 14-18

Green and Growing, June 21-25

Aquatic Adventures, June 28-July 2

Backwoods Explorers, July 5-9

Prehistoric Palooza, July 12-16

Curious Crawlers, July 19-23

Camp Rewind, July 26-30

How much: $195 per child each camp week, $175 for Elachee members

7-8th Grade Summer Day Camps

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday with themed weeks

Careers in Nature, June 28-July 2

Camper vs. The Wild, July 12-16

How much: $225 per camper each week, $205 for Elachee members

Counselor-in-Training

Rising highschool freshman and seniors can apply to become a counselor-in-training and work a minimum of two full camp weeks between June 1-July 30.

How much: $100 per person for the entire camp season

Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club

The Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club is offering outdoor Summer Paddle Camps around the lake for ages 7-14. Kids will be able to enjoy their action-packed week in canoes, kayaks and dragon boats. Campers are asked to bring a life jacket. Those who don’t have one can borrow one from the club.

What: Instruction in canoeing, kayaking and dragon boating

When: 9 a.m. to noon; May 31-June 4, June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30 and Aug. 2-6

How much: $115 per child for one week

Requirements: Sack lunch, water bottle, hat, sandals, sunscreen, towel and extra clothes each day.

Registration: Visit the club’s Facebook page and click on the summer camp link

Bounce Out the Stigma 2021

What: Basketball camp for special needs youth ages 8-21 with autism, attention deficit disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, learning disabilities, motor difficulties or similar challenges. Participants will receive a camp basketball, T-shirt and award during the closing ceremony on June 25. Two snacks will be provided daily. The focus of the basketball camp is to build self-confidence, motor skill development and interaction with peers.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21-25

Where: North Hall Park and Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road in Gainesville

How much: $75 per person for the week

Registration: bounceoutthestigma.org or 855-997-3900

Requirements: Brown bag lunch and water bottle

Life Editor Kelsey Podo contributed to this article.