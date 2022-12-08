By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Where to watch Gainesville play its state championship football game
Gainesville's Sky Niblett (16) comes down with a touchdown catch against Roswell in the Class 6A state semifinals Dec. 2, 2022 in Powder Springs. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Gainesville High School’s football team will play for a state championship Friday for the first time in 10 years. 

Gainesville High has played for a state championship nine times since 1948, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the team finally won. On Friday, they’ll look to repeat that success and bring home a second state title. Gainesville is ranked No. 4 in the state and faces off against the top-ranked team in Hughes High School. 

The game is at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It starts at 7 p.m. and will air live on GPB TV. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co, and all parking is $25 through Ticketmaster