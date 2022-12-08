Where to watch Gainesville play its state championship football game

Gainesville High School’s football team will play for a state championship Friday for the first time in 10 years.
Gainesville High has played for a state championship nine times since 1948, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the team finally won. On Friday, they’ll look to repeat that success and bring home a second state title. Gainesville is ranked No. 4 in the state and faces off against the top-ranked team in Hughes High School.
The game is at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It starts at 7 p.m. and will air live on GPB TV. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co, and all parking is $25 through Ticketmaster.