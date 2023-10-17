Where to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Gainesville An ofrenda to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, is displayed in the Palm Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed. For the first time in history, the ofrenda is displaying photos of White House staff's loved ones who have passed to celebrate their lives and memories. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The event aims to pay homage to a time-honored cultural tradition while showing love and respect for the dearly departed.