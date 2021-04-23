When and where you can watch public screening of Jim Crow Road documentary in Flowery Branch

Leah Michelle Long of Flowery Branch directed, narrated, edited and filmed the documentary, and conducted extensive research to uncover the history of Jim Crow Road. She additionally interviewed 30 Flowery Branch residents over the summer about their opinions and knowledge of the street.

The documentary is Long’s sixth film project, clocking in at one hour and 45 minutes in length. The film explores the racial history of the area, searches for the identity and contributions of the road’s namesake, Glennon “Jim” Crow, and documents the changes occurring in Flowery Branch.