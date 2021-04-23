When and where you can watch public screening of Jim Crow Road documentary in Flowery Branch

The documentary, “Jim Crow Rd.,” will have its first public screening at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the amphitheater at Cherokee Bluffs Park.
Leah Michelle Long of Flowery Branch directed, narrated, edited and filmed the documentary, and conducted extensive research to uncover the history of Jim Crow Road. She additionally interviewed 30 Flowery Branch residents over the summer about their opinions and knowledge of the street.
The documentary is Long’s sixth film project, clocking in at one hour and 45 minutes in length. The film explores the racial history of the area, searches for the identity and contributions of the road’s namesake, Glennon “Jim” Crow, and documents the changes occurring in Flowery Branch.
Public screening of “Jim Crow Rd.” documentary
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1
Where: Cherokee Bluffs Park amphitheater, 5867 Blackjack Road, Flowery Branch
Cost: Free
Long told The Times in March that if viewers take away anything from the documentary, she hopes they find it thought-provoking.
“I hope it gives people a chance to listen to a perspective that maybe might challenge their own,” she said. “ … I hope this gives them (locals) a little piece of their town that they can preserve forever.”
Cherokee Bluffs Park is located at 5867 Blackjack Road in Flowery Branch. For more information about the documentary, including the cast list and synopsis, visit imbd.com.