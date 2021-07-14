What really lies under Lake Lanier? New exhibit in Sugar Hill dives into history, impact and myths

The display will be available for public viewing through Friday, Aug. 27. Entry is free.

Brandon Hembree, member of the Sugar Hill City Council and the Historic Preservation Society, said the exhibit will kick off Friday with a book signing with Robert Coughlin, the author of “ A Storybook Site: The Early History of and Construction of Buford Dam.”

He said the society was inspired to hold the exhibit after witnessing the strong interest community members had regarding the lake.

“We hear a lot about Buford Dam and Lake Lanier in our community,” Hembree said. “ … There are always stories from folks about how it impacted them and their family connections.”