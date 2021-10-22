What really haunts the waters of Lake Lanier? We went on a paranormal investigation to find out

With several drownings reported each year, Lake Lanier is often called haunted or cursed. What may lurk in the deep waters of the manmade lake? A new boat tour aims to explore, and we joined in the superstitious fun to learn more.

Aboard a Lanier Boat Charter vessel, captain and owner Tom Stepnowski alongside seasoned paranormal investigator Bart Glabman present the extensive history of Lake Lanier, which was formed in the 1950s with the construction of the Buford Dam.

Glabman said one of the biggest reasons spirits may still roam the area are the possible Native American burial mounds and unmarked graves left under the water when the lake was filled.

However, the Lady of the Lake might be Lake Lanier’s most well-known haunting.

Glabman recounted the tragic deaths of Delia Mae Parker Young and Susie Roberts, who lost control of their vehicle and drove off a bridge plunging into Lake Lanier. A year later, remains were found with both hands missing, but they could not be identified for certain. The body was buried in an unmarked grave. Remains of the other woman later were found and also not identified until the 1990s.

Three decades later, Roberts’ remains were discovered and identified.