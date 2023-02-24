WATCH: The Times honors 2023 Best of Hall winners

For the seventh consecutive year, Hall County business owners were lauded as the cream of the crop in the 2023 Best of Hall readers’ choice awards ceremony.

Held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center, this year’s competition included 1,900 businesses across Hall County, 12,000 nominations and 159,000 votes to select winners in 320 categories.

“What I love about this event every year is that it highlights so many different parts of our community,” said Shannon Casas, director of audience for The Times’ parent company, Metro Market Media. “We as your local newspaper are here to support our community, whether that’s working with our businesses to advertise them or providing local news.”