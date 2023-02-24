WATCH: The Times honors 2023 Best of Hall winners

For the seventh consecutive year, Hall County business owners were lauded as the cream of the crop in the 2023 Best of Hall readers’ choice awards ceremony.
Held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center, this year’s competition included 1,900 businesses across Hall County, 12,000 nominations and 159,000 votes to select winners in 320 categories.
“What I love about this event every year is that it highlights so many different parts of our community,” said Shannon Casas, director of audience for The Times’ parent company, Metro Market Media. “We as your local newspaper are here to support our community, whether that’s working with our businesses to advertise them or providing local news.”
The evening’s presenting sponsor, Moore’s Wealth Management, came away with the Best Financial Planning/Investment Advisor Representative award for the seventh consecutive year.
“One of the things that really sets us apart is our firm operates under the fiduciary standard, which means we are legally obligated to put our clients’ best interests first when making financial decisions,” said Scott Moore, the firm’s president, founder and senior financial officer. “Being nominated the Hall County ‘best of the best’ winner in the financial wealth/advisory firm category for the seventh year in a row is truly one of the greatest honors we could have ever had.”
Other category winners include BlueFin for Best Family Restaurant, Downtown Drafts for Best Beer Selection, Garment & Grace Boutique for Best Boutique Store and Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic for Best Primary Care Group.
“The Best of Hall 2023 event was fantastic,” said Metro Market Media Publisher Stephanie Woody. “It was great to see all the businesses and organizations in our community come out and celebrate their success. We appreciate all in the community that took time to vote, as well as all the businesses that participated. A special thank you to all of our sponsors, specifically Moore’s Wealth Management, our presenting sponsor, who helped make the event what it was.”
For a full list of winners and more information, go to.gainesvilletimes.com/bestofhall.