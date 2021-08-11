Watch pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers from across the globe compete at this event on Lake Lanier

The day will begin with pro wakesurf semi-finals, pro men wakeboarding quarter finals, junior pro wakeboarding finals and pro wakesurf finals. At 12:30 p.m., the men and women’s pro wakeboarding semi-final heat will start, then end with the finals. An awards ceremony will close out the afternoon, announcing event and season champions.

The competition includes top athletes from Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S., who will make their way into the water after months of training.

Bill McCaffray, the tour’s public relations representative, said the event has been years in the making and has taken months of planning in Gainesville.

“We have wanted to produce an event at this venue for years, and we were finally able to make it happen,” he said. “We feel this is a perfect venue for a Pro Wake Tour stop.”

For those unfamiliar with the differences between the two water sports, wakeboarding involves the athlete’s feet being attached to the board; whereas, wakesurfers are free to move around. Other elements like rope length, boat speed, type of watercraft and rope usage differ for each sport.

Local food trucks and drink vendors will be at the event, along with booths from local and national sponsors.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs, umbrellas and tents to set up with approval from on-site staff. Spectators will be able to watch the competition in the park’s amphitheater or from the comfort of their boats on the water.

“The athletes thrive off of the excitement from the crowd, so having them cheering from both sides of the course will be awesome,” McCaffray said. “Hopefully this will be a great event for all that attend.”