5K race set to target poverty in Hall County

Running and walking are great ways to get exercise. Running and walking while raising money for a good cause can be good not only for the body, but for the mind and soul.



The United Way of Hall County will again host the United We Run 5K Run/Walk Saturday, March 4. The fourth annual run/walk, this year’s event is the organization’s second 5K; the first two races were half marathons, which the organization altered to allow for more involvement from runners and walkers.