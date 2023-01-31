5K race set to target poverty in Hall County

Running and walking are great ways to get exercise. Running and walking while raising money for a good cause can be good not only for the body, but for the mind and soul.
The United Way of Hall County will again host the United We Run 5K Run/Walk Saturday, March 4. The fourth annual run/walk, this year’s event is the organization’s second 5K; the first two races were half marathons, which the organization altered to allow for more involvement from runners and walkers.
United We Run 5K Run/Walk
When: 9 a.m. to noon March 4
Where: Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville
How much: $30-$35
Registration and info: unitedwayhallcounty.org/race
The registration fee is $30 until race day, when it rises to $35. Participants can register on the United Way of Hall County website.
All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the One Hall United Against Poverty Initiative, an organizational initiative working to eliminate poverty in Hall County.
In 2022, 135 runners and walkers participated in the event, and the organization hopes for a larger turnout this time around. The more runners and walkers, the more funding for One Hall United Against Poverty.
“Signing up for the race means helping your community,” said Teigha Snowden, United Way of Hall County’s director of advocacy.
All participants will be able to take part in a post-race/walk celebration at nearby Liquid Nation Brewing.
The organization is still looking for sponsors for the event, according to Snowden. So far, this year’s event is sponsored by Liquid Nation Brewing and Chicopee Baptist Church and Truist.
“We don’t have as many sponsors as we had last year at this time,” she said. “We would love to have some sponsors.”
There are also several opportunities to participate in the event without running or walking. Volunteers are needed for setup and breakdown at the registration table, food and drink table, water table, for course directors so runners and walkers don’t get lost along the route and finish line cheerleaders.
“If you can’t run, come volunteer — we need help,” said Snowden.For more information, visit unitedwayhallcounty.org/race.