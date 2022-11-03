Travel site ranks Gainesville among top fall destinations in Southern USA

Gainesville is one of the best Southern cities to visit in the fall, according to TravelMag.com.

Ranked alongside other cities whose population sits below 100,000, including Auburn, Alabama, and Cookeville, Tennessee, Gainesville made the list due to its variety of attractions to visit, such as Lake Lanier, where the city hosted Olympic rowing and kayaking events in 1996.

There are also places for nature lovers, like Elachee Nature Science and Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve.