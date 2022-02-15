Looking for sports opportunities for you or your kids? They'll be on display at this expo

Sports like archery, volleyball, swimming and more will be showcased at the inaugural Sports Fest in Gainesville.
Locals can stop by Cabbell Field in front of Gainesville Middle School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 to learn about sporting opportunities and sign up for teams. The free festival put on by the Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance will include music, giveaways and other activities.
According to organizer Regina Dyer, the expo will pave the way for guests to get involved.
“If your child is interested in wrestling or something like that, they’ll be able to talk to somebody and get information about it,” Dyer said. “In addition, we’ll have demonstrations throughout the day.”
There are 15 groups — including Lanier Volleyball Club, Hall Ball and Lanier Aquatics — that have confirmed their attendance.
“Once we did our planning guide, we were blown away by how many different sports and facilities there were,” Dyer said. “There’s everything from archery to wrestling. You name it, we’ve got it here in Gainesville and Hall County.”
The event is intended for people of all ages. Children can get hands-on experience with sports they’ve never tried; adults can find new ways to get involved in hobbies they already love.
“I think this is a great opportunity to discover all the sports programs, facilities and camps that we have out here,” Dyer said. “As a parent, it’s always great to be able to try out sports before you sign your child up.”
The Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance is still accepting vendor applications for the event.Further details about the alliance, Sports Fest and Gainesville/Hall County sports can be found at exploregainesville.org/ggsa.
Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance Sports Fest
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12
Where: Cabbell Field, 1560 Community Way NE, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: exploregainesville.org/ggsa