Looking for sports opportunities for you or your kids? They'll be on display at this expo

Sports like archery, volleyball, swimming and more will be showcased at the inaugural Sports Fest in Gainesville.

Locals can stop by Cabbell Field in front of Gainesville Middle School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 to learn about sporting opportunities and sign up for teams. The free festival put on by the Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance will include music, giveaways and other activities.

According to organizer Regina Dyer, the expo will pave the way for guests to get involved.