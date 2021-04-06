Ready to go on a treasure hunt? This antique mall is now open in Gainesville

The once empty building on the corner of Northside Drive and West Academy Street in Gainesville has awakened with antiques and other treasures.
On April 1, Out of the Cedar Chest Antiques and Interiors held its soft opening. The business, which also has a location in Cumming, is co-owned by sisters Jennifer and Julia Nycz, and their mother, Diane.
“Everybody is thrilled to death that we’re here,” Julia Nycz said. “People keep telling us that we’re such an asset to the community. That’s exactly the feedback we were hoping for.”
In around two weeks, the business intends to hold its grand opening. The exact date hasn’t been determined yet.
Nycz said her family purchased the two-story, 34,000-square foot building on July 29. Over the years, the structure has housed several businesses like Lakeview Interiors and Treasures for Your Home.
“We always knew that this area needed something like this,” Nycz said. “We also chose it because of its proximity to the other store. It’s just far enough.”
Nycz said she plans to help run both shops, and her older sister, Jennifer, will be stationed at the Gainesville store.
Renovations of the building began in early December, which included installing plumbing, lights, interior walls and an emergency staircase. For now, only the ground floor is accessible to the public. Nycz said she intends to open up the second floor for dealers in a couple of months.
The first story is currently filled with new, vintage and antique furniture and trinkets, encompassing items from 60 different dealers. Each vendor has their own thematic space, ranging from 60 to 300 square feet, with cohesive merchandise. Nycz said the dealers mostly come from Gainesville, including Chic or Shabby, which closed on Riverside Drive in March.
Nycz said her passion for antiquing sparked at 11 years old, when her mother began taking her to auctions. As a freshman in college, she said her family began setting up their own antique booths, later opening their first shop in September 2018.
Less than a week into revealing the Gainesville location, Nycz noted that she is excited to share the fruits of their labor with the community.
“We’re still trying to catch our breath,” she said. “I can’t believe we’re actually open.”
The business still has three booths available for rent. To become one of the shop’s dealers, call Out of the Cedar Chest at 678-696-5273.
The antique mall is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Out of the Cedar Chest Antiques and Interiors
Where: 300 Northside Drive, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week
More info: 678-696-5273