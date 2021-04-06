Ready to go on a treasure hunt? This antique mall is now open in Gainesville

“Everybody is thrilled to death that we’re here,” Julia Nycz said. “People keep telling us that we’re such an asset to the community. That’s exactly the feedback we were hoping for.”

In around two weeks, the business intends to hold its grand opening. The exact date hasn’t been determined yet.

Nycz said her family purchased the two-story, 34,000-square foot building on July 29. Over the years, the structure has housed several businesses like Lakeview Interiors and Treasures for Your Home.

“We always knew that this area needed something like this,” Nycz said. “We also chose it because of its proximity to the other store. It’s just far enough.”

Nycz said she plans to help run both shops, and her older sister, Jennifer, will be stationed at the Gainesville store.