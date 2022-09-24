Photos: Volunteers remove trash from Lake Lanier at 2022 Shore Sweep

Heavy equipment is used to move large pieces of foam from Lake Lanier Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Gainesville Marina during the Lake Lanier Association's annual Shore Sweep. Volunteers roam the banks and waters of Lake Lanier to hunt and remove trash. Since it began more than 30 years ago, more than 2 million pounds of trash has been removed from the shore of Lake Lanier.
Volunteers Jack Thompson and Faith Walker unload trash and debris into a dumpster Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Gainesville Marina during the Lake Lanier Association's annual Shore Sweep. Since it began more than 30 years ago, more than 2 million pounds of trash has been removed from the shore of Lake Lanier.
Lake Lanier Association Vice President Clyde Morris picks up a piece of lumber along the Lake Lanier shore Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Gainesville Marina during the annual Shore Sweep. During the event, volunteers roam the banks and waters of Lake Lanier to hunt and remove trash. Since it began more than 30 years ago, more than 2 million pounds of trash has been removed from the shore of Lake Lanier.
Volunteers from the Lake Lanier Association gather trash Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Gainesville Marina during the annual Shore Sweep. Since it began more than 30 years ago, more than 2 million pounds of trash has been removed from the shore of Lake Lanier.
Volunteers from the Lake Lanier Association gather trash Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Gainesville Marina during the annual Shore Sweep. Since it began more than 30 years ago, more than 2 million pounds of trash has been removed from the shore of Lake Lanier.