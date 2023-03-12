PHOTOS: Lanier Hills Church car show 2023

Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition, the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course, trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.
Hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles gather Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lanier Hills Church for a show to raise money for the church's men's ministry. In addition the event featured food trucks, a live DJ, goodie bags and of course trophies for best in show.