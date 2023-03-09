By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Healthy Hall Expo 2023
03102023 HEALTHY 7.jpg

Cindy Staszak, left, chats with Kim Beck and Shanna Cronic, right, of the Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Group Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center during the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 5.jpg

Dr. Margaret Grifa, of the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, meets with visitors of the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center Thursday, March 9, 2023, during the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 4.jpg

Brenau University physical therapy student Darci Dow speaks with visitors at The Rehabilitation Institute table Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center during the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 2.jpg

Ashley Hardgrave, of Medicare Man of Georgia, speaks with visitors to the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 1.jpg

Visitors to the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center meet with various healthy lifestyle vendors Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 3.jpg

Visitors to the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center meet with various healthy lifestyle vendors Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers
03102023 HEALTHY 6.jpg

Visitors to the Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center meet with various healthy lifestyle vendors Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Healthy Hall Expo hosted by Metro Market Media.

by Scott Rogers