Grab your dirndl and lederhosen, Oktoberfest is happening in downtown Gainesville

Guests can expect live music throughout the festivities, including performances by Alepnfest Musiker, King Daddy Polecats, Let There Be Rock Schools and the Jonathan Moody Band.

“We’re hoping to attract a broader audience than we traditionally have drawn in the past,” said Pamela Williams-Lime, executive director of The Arts Council. “We have never used the facility for an event like this. It’s perfect in being able to make the whole community aware that this is a place that everybody can gather and participate.”

About two dozen Georgia breweries are set to fill steins all day long, Tap It manager and events coordinator Megs LaCroce said, including Liquid Nation Brewing, Tantrum Brewing Co., Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Gate City Brewing Co.

“Basically any of the big names within an hour, hour and a half are going to be here,” she said.

Among the 50-60 libations on tap, guests will find German styles as well as more standard brews.

“Not everybody wants to drink German beer all day, but we’re definitely going to have plenty of German beers available,” LaCroce said.

LaCroce added measures will be implemented to ensure responsible consumption.

For food, Around the Block Cheesesteak, Baltimore Crab Cake Company, Branch House Tavern, Carniceria Tapatia, Jerk Brothers, The Inked Pig, Pico’s Hot Dogs and Southern Baked Pie Co. will be on site.

Admission is free, but 21-and-older attendees who plan to enjoy the festivities to their fullest can purchase a wristband for $3, which will allow them to get a set of five tasting tickets for $25. The set includes five 4-ounce pours and a beer mug.

Tickets for 12-ounce pours will also be available for $6 each.

“It’s kind of like how we used to do Brew Fest: You get a little sample, you find something you like, then you get a pint or two,” Tortorelli said. “We want people to sample different beers. A lot of people don’t know what a marzen is, or a Czech Pilsner or German Pilsner versus a local Pilsner. We want people to experience that and then off you go afterward, buy whatever pints you want. If you want to buy Tropicalia, go buy Tropicalia. We’ll have that, too.”