Need an escape? Atlanta Botanical Garden in Gainesville offers activities for children and adults

Something for the kids

To give people more of a reason to seek the outdoors, the nonprofit has launched a scavenger hunt program for kids as well as a photoshoot activity. Parents and guardians can pick up instructions for the kids’ games at the visitor service lobby.

Fockele said the scavenger hunt invites children to locate 12 items pictured on a card, such as a Northern cardinal, acorn or mushroom.

“They just have to find all the objects in the garden,” she said. “Parents can help, and it’s easy to do on your own.”