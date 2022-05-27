By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Inaugural music festival to rock Midland Greenway this weekend
05122020 MIDLAND 1.jpg
The Midland Greenway is a portion of the Highlands to Islands trail system that runs through Gainesville's midtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers
Midland Music Fest

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville

How much: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the gate

More info: midlandmusicfest.com

Folks who like music and supporting a good cause can cater to both this weekend as the Rotary Club of Gainesville presents the inaugural Midland Music Fest at the Midland Greenway.

Slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, the event boasts the Americana flair of Cardboard Willie, whose members take the stage at 6 p.m., and Eagles persona of 7 Bridges Band, set to steal the show at 8 p.m.

Festivalgoers can grab a libation from the venue’s beer garden and grub from participating food vendors El Carreton Mexican Taqueria, Grubbin’ Out, EggRoll BoyZ, The Inked Pig, Peach’s Kitchen, Pass the Plates, DoubleCakes by Chris, Paw Paws Peanuts, Frozen Frenzee and King of Pops.

Tickets are available online for $15 and $20 at the gate.

Sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System, proceeds from the event will go to the Midland Music Fest Fund, which benefits the Hart Joiner Endowment Fund for Children and Youth and the Rotary club’s yet-announced centennial project, which is a collaborative effort with the City of Gainesville. 

For more information, visit midlandmusicfest.com.