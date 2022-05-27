Inaugural music festival to rock Midland Greenway this weekend

Midland Music Fest
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville
How much: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the gateMore info: midlandmusicfest.com
Folks who like music and supporting a good cause can cater to both this weekend as the Rotary Club of Gainesville presents the inaugural Midland Music Fest at the Midland Greenway.
Slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, the event boasts the Americana flair of Cardboard Willie, whose members take the stage at 6 p.m., and Eagles persona of 7 Bridges Band, set to steal the show at 8 p.m.
Festivalgoers can grab a libation from the venue’s beer garden and grub from participating food vendors El Carreton Mexican Taqueria, Grubbin’ Out, EggRoll BoyZ, The Inked Pig, Peach’s Kitchen, Pass the Plates, DoubleCakes by Chris, Paw Paws Peanuts, Frozen Frenzee and King of Pops.
Tickets are available online for $15 and $20 at the gate.
Sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System, proceeds from the event will go to the Midland Music Fest Fund, which benefits the Hart Joiner Endowment Fund for Children and Youth and the Rotary club’s yet-announced centennial project, which is a collaborative effort with the City of Gainesville.
For more information, visit midlandmusicfest.com.