Gainesville Memorial Day parade set to honor fallen troops

The annual Memorial Day parade will return for back-to-back years for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



“I am excited to be putting the parade on again this year,” said Andre Castleberry, senior vice commander of the American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7. “I was a little worried last year, but the turnout was better than I expected. I thought people may not come out due to the COVID-19 concerns, but the community came out and supported us as if nothing had changed.”